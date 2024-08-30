The 3 teams the Orlando Magic have dominated most in recent years
By Elaine Blum
The Boston Celtics are the early favorites to come out of the Eastern Conference again but other teams are eying a top spot in regular season standings as well. The Orlando Magic are one of those teams. Orlando may not be on the same level as powerhouses such as the Celtics, Knicks, 76ers, and Bucks quite yet but they believe that they can make some real noise.
To do that, every win will matter. The Eastern Conference standings will be incredibly packed and one loss might be the difference between having homecourt advantage and having to go to a hostile environment or between making the playoffs right away and having to battle through the Play-In Tournament.
Luckily, there are some games Magic fans can circle on their calendars as projected easy wins. That does not just mean games against teams wanting to improve their chances in the draft lottery but also teams the Magic have simply dominated against lately.
The Chicago Bulls
Since getting Nikola Vucevic from the Magic and building a big three with him, Zach LaVine, and DeMar DeRozan, the Chicago Bulls have been nothing more than mediocre. With that star power, Chicago should have been the better team when going up against the young Orlando Magic.
Quite on the contrary, the Magic have dominated the matchup recently. In the 2023-24 season, Orlando won all four games against Chicago and secured two of three wins in the previous season. As a result, the Magic are currently on a five-game win streak against the Chicago Bulls.
By now, the Bulls have dismantled their big three, sending DeMar DeRozan to the Sacramento Kings, and also shipped out a key role player in Alex Caruso. Even if LaVine and Vucevic are available and playing well, the Magic should be able to extend their win streak against the Bulls.
The Detroit Pistons
Finding the Pistons on this list should be no surprise. Few teams in the league have not dominated against them recently. After all, the Pistons only won 14 games last season. None of those wins came against the Magic, as they swept the season series. The season prior, both teams won two of the four matchups. Nevertheless, the Magic are currently on a six-game win streak against the Pistons.
Extending that win streak should be more than possible next season and the Magic should take care to do just that. Winning the games you are supposed to win will matter in the end. If the Eastern Conference standings end up being as close as projected, the Magic cannot afford to lose to one of the worst teams in the league.
The Washington Wizards
Again, this should be no surprise. The Washington Wizards have some talented players but that did not translate to wins last season. The Wizards won only 15 games in the 2023-24 season, just one loss shy of the worst record in the league. Not one of those wins came against the Magic, even though the Wizards had four chances to secure at least one victory.
The Magic have the same record against the Wizards as against the Pistons over the last two seasons—they won four games last season and two in the season prior. Just like with the Pistons, the Magic should be able to extend their six-game win streak against the Wizards.
These streaks do not only indicate how much the other two teams struggled but also show the Magic’s ability to take care of business against bad teams. That will be incredibly important down the road. Even if the Magic can’t keep up with some of the best teams in the league, they can at least beat the teams they are supposed to beat.