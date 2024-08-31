3 Star players who should want to join the Orlando Magic in the future
By Elaine Blum
2. Darius Garland
Not too long ago, it seemed like the Cleveland Cavaliers were ready to blow up their core four of Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen. The group just is not an ideal fit and so far the Cavaliers have not been able to figure out how to make it work.
Mock trades sending Darius Garland to Orlando popped up quickly and numerously. Garland is a traditional point guard who can space the floor and add a scoring punch to any team. He would be just the kind of player who could help the Magic take the next step as an offensive team by helping Paolo Banchero shoulder the playmaking load, adding a solid 3-point shooter to the mix, and providing another scoring option.
Like most point guards who were available or rumored to potentially become available, Garland is not a great defender, though. He is an undersized, offensive-minded guard and not the type of player the Magic usually like. Plus, the Cavaliers decided to keep their core together once Donovan Mitchell signed his extension.
That might not be in Garland’s best interest in the long term, though. Playing for the Cavaliers gives him an option to play on a playoff team but as long as Garland shares a backcourt with Mitchell, he will never be the focal point of the offense or allowed to take his game to the next level.
With the Magic, Garland could play on a winning team as well while being the only traditional point guard playing heavy minutes. Moreover, the Magic have great defenders to put around Garland. Cleveland had a good defense since adding Mitchell because both guards compete on that end of the floor and the Cavaliers have other great defenders on the roster. In Orlando, Garland would have to work hard defensively because Jamahl Mosley expects that from his players, but he would have great perimeter defenders around him.