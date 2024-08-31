3 Star players who should want to join the Orlando Magic in the future
By Elaine Blum
The Orlando Magic are one of the most intriguing young teams in the league. They have already taken the first step towards becoming a force in the Eastern Conference and just got some veteran help in the form of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. Still, the team seems to be one offensive-minded point guard and go-to scorer short of real contention.
This summer, the Magic elected not to pursue that kind of player, wanting to continue developing their young players for one more season instead. Last season, the Magic flew somewhat under the radar, not playing on national TV much and surprising many with their playoff appearance.
The 2024-25 season will be much different. People in and around the NBA will have to pay attention to the Magic and keep an eye on their development. That should include players potentially looking for a new home.
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope may not be a star player but he is a big name in his own right and was one of the most interesting free agents out there. He chose to sign with the Magic and others might follow his example and will want to come to Orlando. The Magic might not necessarily want to sign or trade for all of these players but certain guys should be eying a Magic jersey in the future.
3. Trae Young
Trae Young was one of the players people mentioned as a fit for the Magic this summer. The Atlanta Hawks were ready to break up the duo of Young and Dejounte Murray and the Magic needed someone to help with their offensive production.
The Magic still have that need and Young would certainly solve a lot of the team’s offensive issues. Young is a talented scorer and a great playmaker and defenses guard him around the three-point line. Bleacher Report recently mentioned Young as a top trade target for Orlando, but there are concerns from the Magic’s point of view. Young is not a good defender and might take the ball out of Paolo Banchero’s hands a little more than the Magic would like.
From Young’s perspective, it would be a great fit. Not too long ago, he was one of the most interesting young point guards in the game. In the 2020-21 season, Young even led the Hawks all the way to the Eastern Conference Finals. Since then, the Hawks have been nothing more than mediocre, however, and do not seem prepared to build a successful team around Young.
Orlando, on the other hand, has a team like that. The Magic already made it to the playoffs with a struggling offense. Now, imagine what they could do with an offensive force like Trae Young. Plus, Young needs to be surrounded by big, defensive-minded players. The Magic should be able to cover for his defensive shortcomings while providing an option to play winning basketball.