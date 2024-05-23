3 Sleeper trade targets for the Orlando Magic to pursue this summer
By Elaine Blum
2. Malcolm Brogdon
The Magic need someone to run the offense and get the ball to Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. Even Banchero has said so, and not without good reason. Asking a 21-year-old to carry the brunt of the scoring load while also being the main playmaker is not fair.
So, this is something the Magic will have to address over the summer. They have been linked to Tyus Jones in free agency, who would certainly be a capable starting-level guard for them. When it comes to trade talks, bigger names have been thrown around, like Dejounte Murray and Darius Garland, for example.
Orlando and Portland have been linked in some Anfernee Simons trade rumors as well. Simons would be a great fit but he is not the only interesting player on the struggling Trail Balzers' roster.
Malcolm Brogdon could make for a nice addition to this Magic team, too. HoopsHype's Michael Scotto just recently mentioned that Brogdon is a player executives around the league are keeping an eye on in case the Blazers would be willing to move him.
Brogdon's season was cut short by injuries—this has been a reoccurring theme with him throughout his career—but he has shown in several seasons already that he is a capable playmaker and three-point shooter. For his career, he averages 4.7 assists per game and 39.1 percent shooting from three.
Both are skills the Magic need. Brogdon could run the offense, stretch the floor, and provide some double-digit scoring while not taking too much away from the Magic's main guys.
Defensively, he does not necessarily fit the Magic's type of long, physical defenders but that is something they might just have to deal with to solve their offensive issues.