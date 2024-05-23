3 Sleeper trade targets for the Orlando Magic to pursue this summer
By Elaine Blum
The Magic have the opportunity to make some significant moves this summer. They have an incredibly talented young core, cap space, and trade assets. This summer seems like the perfect time to build a playoff powerhouse in Orlando.
It is easy to get swept up in all the excitement around the Magic's young core and 2023-24 season success. As a result, the team has largely been linked to some of the bigger names on the market, like Paul George and Klay Thompson in free agency, and Dejounte Murray and Darius Garland via trades.
There are some other, less high-profile guys out there that could help the Magic, however. While free agency would be the simpler option to fill the team's shooting and playmaking needs, the Magic might have to fall back on trades if free agency doesn't go their way.
So, let's look at three sleeper trade targets for the Magic to pursue.
3. Duncan Robinson
The Magic desperately need more shooting. That is unquestionably one of their biggest needs this summer. They were one of the worst shooting teams in the entire league all season long, struggling to stretch the floor.
The three players who attempted the most threes per game in the regular season were Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner, and Paolo Banchero. This is not at all surprising, since those three are the team's core. Out of that group, only Suggs shot the three well, however. Wagner and Banchero only shot 28.1 and 33.9 percent respectively.
So, the Magic need to add other reliable volume shooters. Duncan Robinson is just that. This season, he shot 39.5 percent from three on seven attempts per game and even shot over 40 percent for two seasons between 2019 and 2021.
Robinson might not be the flashiest name out there, but he is a great shooter and has expanded his skill set from being a pure three-point threat to putting the ball on the floor and getting to the rim.
Just his presence would stretch the floor, and the Magic need someone like that to help with their offense next season. Obviously, Robinson is not the answer to every issue the Magic faced throughout the season. He could fill one specific role on the team very well, however.
The question is just whether the Miami Heat would even want to trade Robinson. He has been with the team his entire career and was one of their better scorers during the regular season.