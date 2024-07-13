3 Skills Jalen Suggs must bring to the starting point guard spot in 2024-25
By Elaine Blum
1. Improved playmaking
Fortunately, being the starting point guard shouldn't be surprising for Suggs when the 2024-25 season tips off. Thus, he will have an entire offseason to prepare for the role and work on his playmaking skills.
In the past two seasons, Suggs only averaged 2.7 and 2.9 assists per game, but he was also not asked to make many plays. Ever since Paolo Banchero arrived in Orlando, he has had the ball in his hands a lot more because the Magic wanted to see what he could do as a point forward. None of that has changed much. Banchero will still have the ball in his hands a lot and make plays for his teammates.
Still, the Magic will need some kind of injury insurance. Last season, Banchero, Franz Wagner, and Joe Ingles were the Magic's three leaders in assists. Ingles is now a member of the Minnesota Timberwolves, and no additional playmaking has come in yet.
Last season, Banchero and Wagner were very healthy—they played 80 and 72 regular season games respectively—but there is no guarantee that they will be so lucky again. So, someone needs to be able to offer some additional playmaking, and Suggs could be that player.