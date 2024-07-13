3 Skills Jalen Suggs must bring to the starting point guard spot in 2024-25
By Elaine Blum
So far, it seems that the Orlando Magic will be entering the 2024-25 season without a traditional point guard. They spent their cap space on wings and big men, most of which were already on the team last season. A trade or sign-and-trade for a point guard would still be an option, but only for a backup. ESPN's Chris Herring suggested the Magic should get Tyus Jones in a sign-and-trade from the Wizards to add some playmaking to the bench.
The Magic appear determined to run with Jalen Suggs as their starting point guard and continue to rely heavily on Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner to make plays for their teammates.
Even if he might have the ball in his hands a whole lot, Suggs will be a big part of any future success for this Magic team. So, let's look at three things he must bring to the starting point guard spot in 2024-25.
3. 3-point shooting
If there is one thing the Magic lack, it is reliable 3-point shooters. Even with the addition of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, the Magic do not have many proven volume shooters. Caldwell-Pope is one, and Gary Harris has shown over his career that he is a good shooter as well, even if he does not take a crazy number of threes per game.
Other than that, Jett Howard and Tristan da Silva have potential as outside threats, but neither one has shown they can do it at the NBA level. Opponents will not be overly concerned about their shooting for a while.
Suggs has shown that he can shoot the three. Last season, he shot 39.7 percent on 5.1 3-point attempts per game. Now, he has to prove that he can replicate that kind of production. He was by far the Magic's best volume shooter in the 2023-24 season.
Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner are both not incredible outside shooters, especially since Wagner's shooting dropped off last season, and they need to be surrounded by players who can stretch the floor. If Suggs can do that alongside Caldwell-Pope, the Magic might be able to get away with not having a traditional point guard. Asking Banchero to create most of the offense is a lot easier when he actually has room to work with.