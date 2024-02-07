3 selling teams the Orlando Magic can take advantage of at the trade deadline
The Orlando Magic should be buyers at the trade deadline for the first time in a long while. That means they should be hunting for valuable players on struggling teams looking to reset themselves at the deadline.
Alex Caruso, Chicago Bulls
The Chicago Bulls are about to blow this thing up. And the Orlando Magic need to catch the firesale before it is too late -- if the Chicago Bulls will even pick up the phone when the Magic call.
The Bulls' DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine experiment is at its end, and the Bulls are about to hit a complete restart. They are looking for draft capital, young talent and bridge players.
In return, they are about to give up a lot of quality NBA players who have been waiting to leave Chicago and are ready to make an impact on a winning team. The Bulls have several players who could interest the Magic for both short-term and long-term gain.
The Bulls have an excess of really good guards that impact the game in different ways.
The best player on the list is LaVine, who would be a huge splash for the Magic. But they will probably not go after him due to his recent injury and insanely high-priced contract.
Coby White is an absolute bucket and could be a huge step up of a third option.
White is having his best season in the league by far and has made a giant leap this year for the Bulls. White can score from any spot on the court. He would bring elite shooting that the Magic need. He is elite from three, attacks the rim, facilitates at a high level and can create his own shot at any time.
The Bulls are not likely to let go of a young scoring guard like him as they prepare to rebuild. But this would be the time to sell high on him if this feels more like a flash in the pan.
The real prize everyone has eyes with the Bulls is Alex Caruso.
Caruso was an All-Defensive First Team guard last year and has kept that intensity on the defense while having his best offensive season this year.
He is averaging 1.3 steals per game, is scoring 10.0 points per game for the first time in his career, and is shooting 40.5 percent from three. Bringing another elite defensive player who also shoots 40 percent from three would be a big boost.
The Magic are desperate for shooting, and Caruso's defensive attitude would fit the team's overall culture. It would be a scary sight to see.
The wing depth the Bulls can help with are two very different types of players. DeRozan is an aging star who still averages 22.0 points per game. But he is on an expiring deal. The Magic could add DeRozan and see what adding another star player would do to the team, although his poor outside shooting would further constrict space.
There is a lot to mine from the Bulls. And they will ultimately choose the direction they go -- whether that is to rebuild entirely or not.
The Magic have many options for this deadline, but these teams are selling and could be desperate to move players.
The Magic are entering win-now mode in the next couple of years. Getting some established pieces now to gain chemistry would be ideal.
A trade will also hopefully fuel a rise in the standings and get them the playoff experience they are going to need for the future.