3 selling teams the Orlando Magic can take advantage of at the trade deadline
The Orlando Magic should be buyers at the trade deadline for the first time in a long while. That means they should be hunting for valuable players on struggling teams looking to reset themselves at the deadline.
Luke Kennard, Memphis Grizzlies
The Memphis Grizzlies are another selling team that is not trying to rebuild but rather retool around injuries to starting players.
This season has been anything but perfect. The once second-seeded Grizzlies, who looked like the future of the NBA, sit at 13th in the standings.
This is mainly due to a lot of injuries throughout the team, and their star player, Ja Morant, played in only nine games this season. The Grizzlies have a lot of talent they are willing to give up in return for pieces that will help them make their playoff run next year with a healthy squad.
The Grizzlies have six players the Magic could pull from them and who could be a big part of a playoff run.
The top target is sharpshooting guard Luke Kennard.
Kennard is averaging 10.3 points per game, 3.1 rebounds per game and 3.1 assists per game on 43.5/44.3/89.5 shooting splits. Kennard has had three or more threes in 14 of his 23 games, including three games with five made threes this season.
That includes dropping 15 points on 5-for-10 shooting from deep in the Memphis Grizzlies' win over the Orlando Magic a few weeks ago.
The Magic need shooting desperately. And while there is reporting the Magic only want shooters who can hold their own defensively, there is no denying what a boost Kennard would bring the Magic as a reliable shooter.
The other options might be to chase youngsters Scotty Pippen Jr. and Vince Williams. Both have stepped up this year, with Williams especially stepping up in the absence of the Grizzlies' stars.
The Magic could target youngsters like Santi Aldama or young forward Ziaire Williams in the front court.
For what the Magic can give to the Grizzlies for these pieces, the Grizzlies just traded away Steven Adams and are stuck with two undersized centers, which means this is another perfect fit for Wendell Carter. They also may be suitors for Markelle Fultz as he fits the team's style of play.
But the Grizzlies are not moving anyone who would warrant a starter-level trade to the Magic. Swapping veterans with Gary Harris or giving a fresh start for Chuma Okeke is far more likely.
Although the Memphis Grizzlies might not have the name value the Los Angeles Lakers have, they have much younger and deeper talent. Even if you have not heard of some of these players, they all can be significant role players for the Magic, and some may even end up being more than role players.