3 selling teams the Orlando Magic can take advantage of at the trade deadline
The Orlando Magic should be buyers at the trade deadline for the first time in a long while. That means they should be hunting for valuable players on struggling teams looking to reset themselves at the deadline.
One day until the trade deadline, and the league has been pretty quiet. Which means the next 24 hours or so are going to be hectic.
There are a lot of teams that did not have the first half of the season they were hoping for. Whether it is underperforming talent, players who are not fitting or an old team trying to get younger and rebuild, there are teams that are willing to give away talent.
The Orlando Magic need to take advantage of those teams selling talent.
The Magic have multiple pieces with value they can trade like Wendell Carter, Markelle Fultz, Gary Harris and Chuma Okeke. They also should be a lot more comfortable dealing away draft capital than in previous years because they likely will have a late first-round pick for the foreseeable future.
The Magic are looking primarily for a guard who can shoot and facilitate or some wing depth to help them account for the injury history of Joe Ingles and Jonathan Isaac and the inconsistent play of Chuma Okeke and Caleb Houstan.
They are also looking for average to above-average defenders because that has been their identity so far, and they will most likely not ruin that at the deadline. The Magic want players who will help them push higher up the standings this season as much as they aim to build for the next several years.
The Magic have moved down to a tie for the seventh seed but are comfortably in the postseason race. They could steal some talent from selling teams to give them a push in the second half of the season. Here are the three teams ranked from who has the least assets the Magic can use to who has the most.