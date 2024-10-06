3 Scenarios the Orlando Magic desperately want to avoid in 2024-25
By Elaine Blum
1. Injuries keep the Magic from reaching their goals
The Magic have made it clear that they believe a top-four seed and homecourt advantage in the playoffs are on the table for them in the 2024-25 season. Players and fans alike are confident that the Magic can outplay some of the other teams eying a top seed in the Eastern Conference.
While the Magic showed last season that they belong in that top group, there is no guarantee that Orlando will be able to improve on last season’s success. It will take a lot of hard work and dedication to take every regular season game seriously as well as injury luck.
Just one serious injury to a star player could change the makeup of the Eastern Conference standings. While the Celtics are an incredibly deep team, the Philadelphia 76ers and Milwaukee Bucks are reliant on the health of their star players to finish the season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. The Magic could be the team in a position to take advantage of other teams’ injuries and overtake them in the standings.
At the same time, however, health is not guaranteed for the Magic either. Jonathan Isaac, Wendell Carter Jr., and Jalen Suggs have all struggled with injuries throughout their careers. Can the Magic survive injuries to one or two of their key players? Orlando has a deep roster, but several players on the bench are still unproven at the NBA level.
While this is far from a win-or-bust season for the Magic, following up last season’s success with an injury-ridden season would be a massive disappointment.