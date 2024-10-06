3 Scenarios the Orlando Magic desperately want to avoid in 2024-25
By Elaine Blum
2. No one steps up as a playmaker
The Magic’s offense runs primarily through Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner and will continue to do so. Since the Magic elected not to go after a traditional point guard to play big minutes, the two forwards will have to carry the brunt of the playmaking load once again.
This setup comes with some serious issues, though. Who will get Banchero and Wagner easy shots? Who will create offense when one of them is out? How long can they endure being the main scorers, creators, and playmakers on the team?
Someone will have to step up, and all eyes are on Jalen Suggs, who will be the team’s starting point guard on paper. Suggs could very well develop into a better playmaker than he has been so far, but how long will it take? Coach Mosley noted that Suggs has been struggling with turnovers during training camp, making some fans wonder if the Magic made the right decision.
If Suggs cannot take the next step as a playmaker, can someone else? Maybe Anthony Black can surprise everyone in year two and emerge as a point guard. Maybe Cole Anthony can take another step in that department. But what if no one steps up as a playmaker?
Do the Magic just hope that Banchero and Wagner are as healthy as they were last season and can carry the offense or will they make a trade? Considering the ripple effects this could have, not seeing any internal development from the guards is certainly something the Magic would love to avoid this season.