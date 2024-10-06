3 Scenarios the Orlando Magic desperately want to avoid in 2024-25
By Elaine Blum
Magic basketball is finally back. The team is going through training camp and preparing for its first preseason game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Soon enough, the 2024-25 season will tip off.
The Magic have made it clear what some of their goals are for the season: improve offensively, continue to develop, and secure homecourt advantage for the playoffs. Excitement for the season is high among fans and players alike. Everyone knows that the Magic can do more than they did last season. Just making the playoffs wasn’t enough to satisfy the Magic.
So, it is clear what the Magic want to do during the 2024-25 season, but there are also some scenarios the team wants to avoid at all costs.
3. The 3-point shooting doesn’t improve
Spacing was one of the Magic’s biggest issues last season. They were one of the worst 3-point shooting teams in the league, and opponents were often okay with leaving Magic players open behind the arc. The team’s biggest goal is to change that and create more space for Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner to work with.
That is why the Magic signed Kentavious Caldwell-Pope during the offseason. He is a proven 3-point threat opponents will respect. He will improve the spacing, but just one new good 3-point shooter won’t be enough to transform the Magic’s offense.
If Franz Wagner has another bad shooting season, Jalen Suggs cannot replicate his production from last season, or Jett Howard and Tristan da Silva struggle to break into the rotation, Caldwell-Pope’s shooting won’t do much for the Magic. Adding a veteran floor-spacer is great, but the Magic will need everyone to pitch in from long range.
Otherwise, the offense will struggle just as much as it did last season every time Caldwell-Pope is not on the court.