3 Role players who will determine the outcome of the Magic's 2024-25 season
By Elaine Blum
2. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope will start his tenure with the Orlando Magic with a lot of eyes on him and expectations to live up to. Signing him was the one big move the Magic made this offseason. He is supposed to bring championship wisdom and strong 3-and-D play to Orlando.
Caldwell-Pope may be a role player, but he is also one of the most important Magic players going into next season. The veteran has two elite skills: defense and 3-point shooting. The Magic value the first, but it is the latter they desperately need him to excel at.
Last season, the Magic played with little spacing. Jalen Suggs was the only player shooting over 39 percent from three on more than two attempts per game, and opposing defenses did not respect him like they would a proven veteran volume shooter. The lack of spacing hurt the Magic, especially in the playoffs.
One of the easiest ways to improve the team's offense is by adding reliable floor spacers. That is where Kentavious Caldwell-Pope comes in. He shot over 38 percent from three for five straight seasons.
Much of the Magic's offensive success will hinge on whether Caldwell-Pope can take and hit enough threes to increase the team's scoring output and space the floor for Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner.