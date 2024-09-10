3 Rivals who should be on Paolo Banchero’s hit list next season
By Elaine Blum
2. Victor Wembanyama
You cannot talk about future NBA superstars without including Victor Wembanyama in the conversation. He is a generational talent and will dominate the Defensive Player of the Year conversation for most of his career. He was already an outstanding defensive player as a rookie and his team will only continue to improve and rise through the ranks. It won’t be much longer until we can watch Wembanyama in the playoffs.
Anyone who wants to be considered one of the future stars in the NBA cannot escape Wembanyama and the fascination around him. Banchero and Wembanyama may not be rivals from the same draft class and not comparable as players but both are eying the same future in the league. Both are playing their way into stardom and both are the faces of young teams that should make a lot of noise in the future.
The Magic already took a big step in that direction by making the playoffs. They are ahead of the Spurs but, in terms of media coverage and universal recognition, Wembanyama is light years ahead of Banchero. Rightfully so. Watching Wembanyama play is nothing short of fascinating. Some good games against Wembanyama and the Spurs could really help to remind anyone watching the NBA that there is more than one player with a great future in the league.