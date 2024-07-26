3 Reasons the Orlando Magic deserve a Christmas game this year
By Elaine Blum
Reason #2: The Magic are one of the teams of the future
For quite a while now, a changing of the guards has been taking place. Icons from the past fifteen years or so are growing older, the Warriors' dynasty is officially over, and young teams are starting to claim some of the top spots in the league.
While the Magic are not quite as far along as the Oklahoma City Thunder, they are one of the teams of the future. Only a handful of the Magic's rotational players are over the age of 25, and yet they claimed a playoff spot last season already.
That was the first step in their journey to building a future contender. Things will only get better from now on. Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, and Jalen Suggs will all continue to improve with more experience. Youngsters Anthony Black, Jett Howard, and Tristan da Silva have plenty of potential. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope can help guide them along while he is in Orlando.
It is no coincidence that the Magic went out to get the two-time champion now while most of their players are still in their formative years as NBA players.
Teams like the Thunder, the Grizzlies, the Spurs, the Rockets, and the Magic will own the NBA soon enough, and it is never too early for the league to promote their future.