3 Reasons the Orlando Magic deserve a Christmas game this year
By Elaine Blum
Playing on Christmas Day is an honor in the NBA. It is when all the brightest stars and best teams are scheduled to play in the hopes of attracting a large audience.
Last year, the Milwaukee Bucks, New York Knicks, Golden State Warriors, Denver Nuggets, Boston Celtics, Los Angeles Lakers, Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat, Dallas Mavericks, and Phoenix Suns played. Christmas Day 2023 featured some great rivalries, the eventual NBA champions, and six of the last eight MVP winners.
In 2024, we should expect some of the same teams to suit up on Christmas Day once again. The Celtics will be featured as the reigning champions, and the NBA likely won't miss a chance to feature LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Luka Doncic.
New teams deserve to be in the mix as well, though, and the Magic are one of them.
Reason # 3: Paolo Banchero is a superstar in the making
If the Christmas Day games are all about the league flaunting its stars and putting them on display, Paolo Banchero should not be overlooked. Banchero was named an All-Star in just his second season and led his young team to a somewhat surprising playoff appearance.
He is not only the face of the Orlando Magic, but also one of the players poised to headline a new generation of NBA stars. The league should use any chance it gets to promote the next generation, and Banchero is a part of that.
It won't be much longer until he will be among the best American players in the league. When that is the case, the league will benefit from fans knowing him. Giving him and the Magic a Christmas Day game is a good step in the right direction.