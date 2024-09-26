3 Reasons Jonathan Isaac is one of the biggest X-factors in the East
By Elaine Blum
Reason #1: His offensive ceiling is still rather unclear
Defensively, everyone can see what Isaac’s potential is. His offensive game is more of a question mark. In his two largely healthy seasons—2018-19 and 2023-24–Isaac averaged 9.6 and 6.8 points respectively. Those are not incredibly impressive numbers.
So, what is Isaac’s offensive potential? If he is going to play a bigger role for the Magic this season, he will need to produce offensively as well. That’s the Magic’s weakness, and if they want to avoid making a trade before they feel entirely ready, everyone needs to pitch in offensively.
Fortunately, Isaac showed some encouraging things last season. For one, he shot 51 percent from the field. Taking 4.9 shots per game is not a lot, but at least he converted most of them. He also shot 37.5 percent from three on a low volume.
If Isaac can turn into a floor spacer offensively while wreaking havoc defensively, it could really help the Magic’s offense. This team just cannot have enough 3-point shooters.
This uncertainty makes Isaac one of the biggest X-factors in the Eastern Conference. If he is healthy, can boost the Magic’s defense, and take a step offensively, the Magic could sneak into the top of the conference standings—especially if other teams are struggling with injuries.