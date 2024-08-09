3 Reasons Anthony Black deserves to be in the Magic's 2024-25 rotation
By Elaine Blum
Reason #1: The Magic's future
Even a team as young as the Magic needs to keep an eye on the future. Most of their established rotational players are still very young—Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Cory Joseph are the only players on the roster over 30—but they still need young talent to follow in their footsteps.
At only 20, Anthony Black is one of the youngest players on an already young team. He is also the highest-drafted player since Paolo Banchero. The Magic didn't draft him sixth overall to have him sit on the bench. They drafted him because they hoped he could eventually grow into another building block for the franchise.
The only way to develop him and see if he can truly be that additional building block is to let him play. This is not to say that Black should necessarily play huge minutes every night and play over more veteran players in important situations.
He should have to earn the big minutes just like everyone else. On the other hand, he should definitely get reps as the backup ball handler with the second unit and a chance to experiment with his offense. Otherwise, he might never fulfill his potential. The 2024-25 season will likely be the last one in which the Magic won't be under great pressure to win and move past the first round of the playoffs. A better chance to let the young guys play might not present itself.