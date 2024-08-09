3 Reasons Anthony Black deserves to be in the Magic's 2024-25 rotation
By Elaine Blum
Reason #2: His offensive potential
So far, Anthony Black has not shown much offensively yet--mostly because that was just not his role. Black was thrown into the fire due to injuries last season, so his main goal was to survive on the court.
That meant playing defense, being a secondary ball handler, and taking open shots. On average, Black only took 3.6 field goal attempts per game and averaged 4.6 points in his first season.
Nevertheless, he has the potential to do much more than that offensively. When he played in Summer League he showed growth as the lead ballhandler and playmaker. If he can continue on that trajectory, it should almost guarantee him minutes in Jamahl Mosley's rotation. The Magic are still short on playmakers and facilitators. Guys will have to step up, and Jalen Suggs and Anthony Black are the prime candidates to show significant growth in that department.
The Magic are also still short on reliable volume three-point shooters. Last season, Black was far from a volume shooter, as he only took 1.4 attempts per game. When he shot the three, he usually shot it well, though, converting 39.4 percent of his attempts.
He certainly has promise as a 3-point threat, but opponents will not be scared of letting him shoot. If he could just knock down the majority of open shots they give him, it would really help the Magic's spacing.
In the end, letting him play is the only way to determine how much he has developed since his rookie season.