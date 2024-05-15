3 Reasonable expectations for the Orlando Magic’s offseason
By Elaine Blum
2. The Magic look to bring in some point guard help
Playmaking was a weakness for the Magic in the 2023-24 season. The Magic have three players classified as point guards on the roster: Markelle Fultz, Cole Anthony, and Anthony Black. Fultz only played 43 games, Black was a rookie, and neither of them has a reliable three-point shot. Black shot well in the regular season but on very few attempts and needs to prove himself as a volume three-point shooter first.
As a result, Jalen Suggs and Gary Harris eventually filled the Magic’s starting backcourt. Suggs is not a true point guard and only averaged 2.7 assists per game in the regular season. That left Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner to carry the brunt of the playmaking responsibilities as well as the majority of the scoring load.
In the playoffs, that lack of a point guard was exposed as a real weakness. The Magic need someone who can get the offense going, get Banchero and Wagner some easy shots, stretch the floor, and allow Suggs to move to a more comfortable position as the starting shooting guard.
Players like Tyus Jones, Dejounte Murray, and Malik Monk have been floated around as possible solutions to that issue. The Magic could either address this need in free agency or on the trade market. Either way, we should not be surprised to see them look at some point guard help over the summer.