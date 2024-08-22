3 Questions that will determine the outcome of the Magic's 2024-25 season
By Elaine Blum
1. Can the Magic survive without a traditional point guard?
Much of the offseason discussion around the Magic has focused on the team's lack of an impactful traditional point guard. The Magic are relying on Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner to carry a heavy offensive load as the team's main scorers and playmakers. That is a lot to put on two young players, but Orlando did nothing to address the issue this summer.
On the contrary, the Magic let go of Joe Ingles and Markelle Fultz. Ingles was one of the team's better playmakers last season, averaging the third-most assists, and Fultz was the closest thing to a traditional point guard on the roster. To replace the two, the Magic signed Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and drafted Tristan da Silva. Neither is known as a playmaker.
The reasoning behind these moves seems to be that the Magic have faith in Jalen Suggs and Anthony Black to grow as playmakers. That is not unreasonable at all, but there are still questions about this logic. How fast can other players improve as playmakers, and how much? Will internal improvement be enough, or will the Magic have to make some changes? Can they get Banchero and Wagner some easy shots, especially against strong defenses in the playoffs?
The Magic's ability to create offense and make plays will be one of the most important factors, in deciding the outcome of the season.