3 Questions that will determine the outcome of the Magic's 2024-25 season
By Elaine Blum
Expectations for the Orlando Magic's 2024-25 season are high and not just among fans. Paolo Banchero already made a bold statement about his team's potential on First Take. After last season's success, it only seems natural that the Magic will be able to capitalize on it and get another step closer to being contenders in the Eastern Conference.
Orlando's offseason was largely regarded as a home run. The Magic added Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who should strengthen the team's defensive foundation, add some much-needed three-point shooting, and provide veteran leadership. They also got the rookie they wanted, and so far, Tristan da Silva has looked like a great fit.
And yet, the Magic still need to answer some questions that will determine the outcome of their season.
3. Can the Magic be as healthy as they were last season?
Health may just be the difference between securing a playoff spot and having to battle in the Play-In Tournament in the East. More teams are competing for the top six seeds than there are spots available.
Last season, the Magic were incredibly healthy. Seven players played more than 65 games. The core of Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, and Jalen Suggs all played between 72 and 80 games. Having your star player only miss two games is a huge asset. Even Jonathan Isaac was healthy for his standards, playing 58 regular season games.
This level of availability gave the Magic an edge over teams like the Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat, and Indiana Pacers, which had star players miss a lot of time. Joel Embiid, for example, only played 39 games, and Tyrese Haliburton played through an injury.
The rest of the Eastern Conference might be healthier in 2024-25, and that will make things tough for the Magic. If the Celtics, Knicks, 76ers, Pacers, Cavaliers, and Bucks are all healthy, the playoff race will be a bloodbath.
The Magic will need their best players available as much as possible.