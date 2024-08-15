3 Questions Kentavious Caldwell-Pope will have to answer immediately
By Elaine Blum
1. Can he be the veteran leader this team needs?
The Magic are incredibly young. Last season's playoff run put them ahead of schedule. While we should all expect the team to win a significant number of games, we also shouldn't forget the age of most rotational players. There will still be growing pains with most of them. Even Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner are far from being done developing.
Young teams like that need guidance and leadership, and it cannot only come from the coaching staff. Someone on the court and in the locker room will have to take the lead. Last season, Joe Ingles filled that role, but he left in free agency to sign with the Minnesota Timberwolves.
So, someone else will have to step up, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is the prime candidate. He is the oldest player on the team apart from Cory Joseph, has championship experience, and will play a big role on the court. Veteran experience cannot be overrated in the NBA, and the Magic will need Caldwell-Pope to fill that role. Especially Jalen Suggs, who is on his way to becoming an elite two-way guard, would benefit from his mentoring.
On the Nuggets, Caldwell-Pope did not always have to be the main veteran voice. That roster was filled with experienced, championship-level players. Orlando is quite a different story, and Caldwell-Pope's experience could make a real difference for them.