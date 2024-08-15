3 Questions Kentavious Caldwell-Pope will have to answer immediately
By Elaine Blum
2. Can he increase his shot volume and scoring?
The Magic have two go-to scorers right now: Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. Neither was a great 3-point shooter last season, and both are still very young. Especially in the playoffs, it seemed that the Magic would benefit from bringing in another player who can just go get a bucket and help carry the scoring load.
The Magic did not bring a player like that to Orlando. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is a great 3-point shooter and addresses several needs for the team, but he is not a volume scorer. He averages only 9.5 field goal attempts per game for his career and took less than that in the past two seasons.
Orlando has fewer offensive weapons than Denver, however, and there are more shots to go around. Will Caldwell-Pope be comfortable increasing his shot volume and scoring?
The answer should be yes. He did it in his last three seasons with the Detroit Pistons. If he could do that, it would work wonders for the Magic's offense. He doesn't necessarily have to do anything too far out of his comfort zone, but simply taking more threes could already make a difference. With Denver, Caldwell-Pope took around four threes per game. The Magic will likely need more than that.