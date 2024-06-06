3 Potential trade candidates the Orlando Magic should avoid at all costs
By Elaine Blum
The Orlando Magic's 2023-24 season was a huge success. Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, Jalen Suggs, and co. got their first taste of playoff basketball, and the front office now knows what kind of players to ideally put around the core three. On top of that, the Magic also have tons of cap space available this summer and can address any holes on the roster that need to be filled.
All this has also led people to fantasize about adding a big name to the mix. Dejounte Murray, Paul George, Darius Garland, and others have been envisioned in Orlando jerseys.
While the Magic could potentially benefit from adding a high-level, offensive-minded player to the mix, not every big name out there would be a great fit. Orlando definitely shouldn't make a trade this summer just to get another star.
So, let's look at three trade candidates the Magic should avoid at all costs.
3. Zach LaVine
The Chicago Bulls' big three of DeMar DeRozan, Nikola Vucevic, and Zach LaVine have not impressed so far. Since 2017, when Zach LaVine arrived in Chicago, the Bulls have only played in one playoff series.
This season, Coby White was one of the most improved players in the league, and it may finally be time for the Bulls to retool around him. Rumor has it that they already tried to move LaVine at the trade deadline but didn't find a good deal.
This summer, we should expect him to be on the market again. In early May, Bleacher Report's Zach Buckley listed the Magic as the best landing spot for LaVine.
While the two-time All-Star could theoretically provide a much-needed offensive boost for the Magic, he doesn't seem like the answer to their problems. LaVine is on a huge contract, never brought the Bulls any success, and has a significant injury history. In 2023-24, he only played 25 games, and the Bulls arguably looked better without him.
The Magic do not want to gamble on a borderline star like LaVine and have their success depend on his health.