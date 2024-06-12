3 Positional needs the Orlando Magic's depth chart reveals
1. That third center
The Orlando Magic's depth chart feel pretty secure at center, but it is not fully secure. The Magic know they can trust in Mo Wagner for those backup center minutes. Wendell Carter is reliable when he is healthy, but has a long history of injuries.
If Carter is still the team's answer at center, the Magic need a starting-capable third center to fill in for however long Carter is out—he has never played more than 60 games just once in his career and played in only 55 games last year.
That fact alone might be why the Magic could be hunting for a starting center and be more willing to trade Carter. That could be an area the Magic look for a simple upgrade to their roster.
That is why there should at least be some consideration for signing bigs like Isaiah Hartenstein or Nic Claxton, even if the price is too great.
But assuming the Magic want to keep Carter, they need to be prepared for the possibility that he will miss 15-20 games. That is a safe bet at this point in his career, considering his history.
If Orlando is not going to re-sign Goga Bitadze, they will need to find a center to fill that role. That is vitally important, even if it comes at a relatively cheap price.
It is probably not someplace they should turn to the draft for, however. They need experience and someone who can start. But there are options there too.
Free Agency Options: Isaiah Hartenstein, Nic Claxton, Jonas Valanciunas, Andre Drummond, Daniel Theis, Mason Plumlee
Trade Options: Karl-Anthony Towns, Robert Williams
Draft Options: Kel'el Ware, Yves Missi, Kyle Filipowski
The center market appears much tighter than the other needs the Magic have to fill this offseason. It might be worth it to splurge for one of the big free agents if that is who the Magic believe in to grow the roster. That might be too aggressive, but the Magic should spend this offseason being a bit more aggressive.
The minimum and back-end options dry up very quickly without consistent center. It would not be surprising then for the Magic to pay extra to keep Goga Bitadze if he is interested in returning.
Bitadze's return should not be concerned such a remote possibility.
The Magic's need at center may not be the most dramatic need. It might be the need the Magic are willing to spend the least on this offseason. But it may prove to be the toughest one to fill.