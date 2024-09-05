3 Players the Orlando Magic could look for to fill their final two-way spots
1. Summer League Standouts: Jules Bernard/Alondes Williams
As the Orlando Magic can attest in losing out on Jay Huff and Jared Rhoden, there are a lot of Summer League standouts who crisscross the league and sign from other teams. It is not uncommon to sign players from other teams.
That is how the Magic found Kevon Harris.
Harris was a standout for the Minnesota Timberwolves in Summer League when the Orlando Magic snatched him up. That built upon a strong run in the G-League beforehand. Players do not just come out of nowhere.
Who is that player this year?
A lot of the best players have already found homes. The Magic may not necessarily be late. But it is clear they are not putting the same emphasis on their two-way slots as other teams.
Why would they? They have a lot of young players who need playing time and the Magic trust their depth. They are trying to win now.
Going through the list of Summer League scorers, a player like Jules Bernard might work out.
The 6-foot-7 forward averaged 19.7 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game last year for the Capital City Go-Go. He averaged 12.6 points per game and shot 10 for 25 from three in five games during Summer League for the Washington Wizards.
He was on a two-way contract with the Wizards last year, but his status is uncertain at the moment. It is possible he is back with Washington next year.
They could also look to Alondes Williams.
Williams is a 6-foot-4 wing who averaged 12.0 points per game and shot 12 for 25 from three during Summer League for the Miami Heat. He became an unrestriced free agent when the Heat withdrew their qualifying offer for him.
Williams averaged 21.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 7.2 assists per game for the Sioux Falls SkyForce in the G-League last year. He has shot 37.6 percent from three in two seasons in the G-League.
Williams is still looking for a home. That he could find some success with the Heat organization bodes well for him landing somewhere when the time calls.
If he is a good culture fit, then he would make sense for the Magic to give a shot to.
Two-way players are a small thing in the grand scheme of things. The Magic are hoping they never have to use them. But they are still important adding depth and keeping up intensity throughout training camp and practices. The Magic are not going to give up that opportunity to build that bridge.
The Magic may not hand out their final two-way deals until after training camp ends. But there will almost certainly be a major competition among the Exhibit 10 invitees for this permanent spot.
Someone will eventually emerge.