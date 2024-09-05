3 Players the Orlando Magic could look for to fill their final two-way spots
2. Osceola Magic Holdover: Mac McClung
So where else could the Orlando Magic go that it at least familiar? They do have a G-League team that finished first in the Eastern Conference last year (a single elimination loss in the playoffs halted their championship journey short).
In theory, if winning is important, the Orlando Magic should want to retain some players from the Osceola Magic. If for anything than to keep some continiuty from last year's roster.
Keeping Trevelin Queen around will help. But a lot of the top guys on the Osceola Magic have signed elsewhere.
One player who has not is fan favorite Mac McClung.
The two-time dunk contest champion is much more than a dunker, as he constantly tries to prove. He averaged 25.7 points per game and 6.6 assists per game last year. He also shot 39.6 percent from three on 6.7 attempts per game. He did not play in Summer League this year.
McClung is struggling to find an opportunity in the NBA. But he is very much capable of taking on an NBA role. The question is which team will give him a two-way opportunity?
The Magic have had him in their system and family for a year now. So there is that familiarity and they just signed him to an Exhibit 10 deal.
But McClung does not have the size the Magic prefer. He is still developing as a playmaker. Last year was good progress on that front for him. He made some real strides in that regard. Is that enough to get him a two-way contract?
McClung should be playing on an NBA roster somewhere or at least on a two-way contract. He has been one of the best guards in the G-League for several years now. There has to be some opportunity for him somewhere and he will get a chance to prove himself with the Magic during training camp.