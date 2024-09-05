3 Players the Orlando Magic could look for to fill their final two-way spots
3. Summer League Standout: Xavier Moon
Summer League should provide some clue of what the Magic are looking for. But many of July's Summer League standouts for the Magic either were already on the roster—the top scorers were Jett Howard and Tristan da Silva—or ineligible for a two-way contract.
Jay Huff was an extremely popular player from Summer League for his size and willingness to shoot after he averaged 16.8 points per game and 5.0 rebounds per game. But the former Denver Nuggets two-way player inked a deal with the Memphis Grizzlies. So he is off the board.
Theo Maledon (14.0 points per game and 5.3 assists per game) and Jarrett Culver (9.8 points per game and 6.2 rebounds per game) had strong runs for the Magic's Summer League team. But both already have four years of service in the NBA and thus cannot sign two-way deals. Theo Maledon will join Admiral Schofield on ASVEL in France and Jarrett Culver is likely looking for an Exhibit 10 contract to try to latch on somewhere in training camp and spend another season full-time in the G-League.
Jared Rhoden had a good showing in Summer League, stepping up his play especially after the Magic's regulars left the lineup. He was a bigger-than-he-looks wing who defended well and racked up a ton of assists to boot. But he has agreed to a camp deal with the Toronto Raptors.
That does not leave a lot of players from the Magic's Summer League roster to choose from.
One they could go for is to add some point guard depth and give the Osceola Magic one of the best point guards in the G-League in veteran Xavier Moon.
Moon has played 28 total games in three seasons with the LA Clippers, scoring 98 total points and dishing out 50 total assists in 276 minutes. But last year for the Ontario Clippers, he averaged 19.5 points per game and dished out 6.3 assists per game.
He is one of the best point guards in the G-League. That should counteract a so-so Summer League showing where he averaged 7.0 points per gae and 3.4 assists per game with 3.0 turnovers per game. The 29-year-old is a veteran and would provide stability in whatever role he ends up playing.
The pickings are very slim from the Magic's Summer League roster. And so they are probably going to have to search elsewhere to fill this spot.