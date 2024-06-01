3 Orlando Magic players who lost the most from the playoffs
The Orlando Magic's purpose throughout the 2024 season was to reach the playoffs. They were a team that needed the experience and exposure the playoffs could bring.
Getting there would not only mean they learned how to manage the season and win consistently, graduating to a higher level of intensity and play. It would also mean the team got exposure and a chance to learn just how much detail the playoffs require.
It was an illuminating experience.
Getting to seven games showed just how on the right path the Magic are. The team grew up in a lot of ways. They had a lot of players who showed up on the big stage. The whole team showed up on the big stage in many ways.
But, ultimately, the Magic fell short. Ultimately, the Magic went home after Game 7, as exciting and promising as that series was. And they have to ask themselves why, even if they look to the future with optimism.
The playoff defeat certainly gave the Magic a lot to think about. There are plenty of needs the team needs to address in the coming months.
The question facing several players will be whether they can step up to the plate next year. The question for a lot of players and the team itself is whether they can learn something from their playoff shortcomings.
Just as there were players who shined on the playoff stage, there were players, who lost something during the Magic's playoff run. They have something to prove next season if they still have a spot on the team. The playoffs indeed may have been the final nail in the coffin for some players with the team.
That is the nature of the playoffs.
For a young team, it is about gaining experience. Nobody is bailing on the team just for having a bad showing in the playoffs. But every playoff failure should raise some questions. And the Magic have to think about how they can get better and who will respond from tripping up on the biggest stage.