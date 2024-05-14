3 Orlando Magic players who hurt their contract value in 2023-24
By Elaine Blum
1. Joe Ingles
Joe Ingles has a $11 million team option for the 2024-25 season that the Magic can either pick up or decline. Ingles is a seasoned veteran and a useful locker-room presence, but his production on the court has declined drastically.
Averaging 4.4 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 3 assists for the regular season, he put up his worst numbers since the 2015-16 campaign. In the playoffs, he was also pretty much a non-factor, averaging only 9.7 minutes per game and only scoring more than one basket once.
Playing 68 regular season games in the NBA at 36 years old is impressive, but it seems that Ingles’ time as a productive NBA player is coming to an end. His value is off the court, and $11 million is a big number for someone who does not contribute to the on-court production.
Ingles’ 2023-24 season hurt his contract value, probably both in the Magic’s eyes as well as in those of other teams around the league. The Magic could save plenty of money by declining Ingles’ team option, and it seems unlikely that any other team will offer him that much. After all, the veteran minimum is much lower than that.