3 Orlando Magic players who hurt their contract value in 2023-24
By Elaine Blum
2. Markelle Fultz
Despite being picked first overall by the Philadelphia 76ers in 2017, Markelle Fultz spent the majority of his NBA career with the Orlando Magic. He has already expressed a desire to stay in Orlando and be a part of this surging team going forward. His contract is coming to an end, however, and the Magic might decide to go with someone else instead.
Fultz’s 2023-24 season did not boost his contract value. If anything, it probably hurt it. The 25-year-old was a number-one pick for a reason, but he never got a chance to fulfill his potential because of injuries. Over seven seasons in the league, he only played more than sixty games twice.
2023-24 was just another season in which he spent a large number of games on the bench due to injuries. His minutes per game went down dramatically compared to the 2022-23 season, and he put up his lowest scoring average since his rookie season.
Plus, Fultz still has not developed a three-point shot, and it is tough to be a role player in today’s NBA without an outside shot. The Magic need a point guard of Fultz’s caliber, but they cannot afford to have a non-shooter next to Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, and Wendell Carter Jr. The only one of those players who shot over 38 percent from three was Suggs.
Another injury-ridden season and uncharacteristically low production probably hurt Fultz’s contract value, and teams will consider especially the former issue this summer.