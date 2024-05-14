3 Orlando Magic players who hurt their contract value in 2023-24
By Elaine Blum
The Magic’s 2023-24 season was a huge success overall. Several players showed notable improvements, Paolo Banchero made his first All-Star game, and the young core got its first taste of playoff basketball.
It was not a great season for everyone, however. A number of players dealt with injuries and some just did not play their best basketball. So, let’s look at three Orlando Magic players who hurt their contract value in 2023-24.
3. Gary Harris
Gary Harris might have just played his last game in a Magic uniform after four seasons in Orlando. The 29-year-old guard will be a free agent this summer, and the Magic might decide to let him walk.
No matter where he signs his new deal, his performance this season will impact his new salary, however. Not only did Harris only play 54 games, but he also averaged the fewest number of points per game since his rookie season.
Harris is one of the few respected three-point shooters on this Magic roster, and his average from beyond the arc was fine during the regular season. In the playoffs, he failed to show up, however. Having been to the playoffs twice with the Denver Nuggets in 2018-19 and 2019-20, Harris was one of the few Magic players with substantial postseason experience.
He should have been a real factor in this series with his experience and two-way ability. Instead, he put together five very forgettable games and one decent game. Outside of Game 2, Harris only made three of his fifteen three-point attempts.
That poor showing might not just cost him another deal with the Magic but also hurt his contract value elsewhere.