3 Orlando Magic players who gained the most from the Playoffs
1. Paolo Banchero
It goes without saying that Paolo Banchero gained the most from the NBA Playoffs.
Even with his gaudy statistics and historic scoring performances in his first two seasons, everyone wanted to see how it would translate to the Playoffs. Critics noted his inefficiency and his methodical, plodding way of playing. They wanted to see how the young forward responded to the pressure of the Playoffs.
Banchero said it best after the series ended: The pace of play in the Playoffs was more to his liking. He relished the freedom to take sometimes inefficient shots, and the challenge of going up against the double teams and the pressure the Cleveland Cavaliers put him under.
He averaged an incredible 27.0 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game during the Playoff series. He had three games of 30 or more points, including 38 points in Game 7, carrying the Magic through the first half and begging for help in the second.
Magic fans starved for attention came out of the Playoff series fully understanding they had a budding superstar who is ready to meet the moment and pressure of big games. Banchero exited the Playoffs as a clear primetime performer.
In a Playoffs that seems like it is a changing of the guard with the emergence of new stars set to carry the next generation, Banchero made a clear statement of his place in his second season. Orlando knows its winning window is open, and Banchero is the kind of player to force that window open.
Banchero's Playoff performance is why it feels like there is so much urgency to add to the team this offseason. Banchero is a clear max player, and his Playoffs confirmed the last piece the Magic needed to know: Banchero is the star they should build around.