3 Orlando Magic players who gained the most from the Playoffs
2. Moe Wagner
It did not take very long for Moe Wagner to endear himself to the crowd at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Game 1.
Wagner came in and immediately began throwing his body around and being physical and needling opponents and officials. When Isaac Okoro tried to shoulder-check him during a stoppage, it got everybody into the game.
Wagner will claim he is not trying to needle opponents like this. He is naturally demonstrative, flexing to the bench after big finishes and trying to pick up his team's energy. That is what his role is. But the effect is the same anyway.
The Magic made it clear even in their defeats in Games 1 and 2 that they would not back down physically. They were going to measure up and stand tall to whatever the Cavs tried to throw at them. They were not going to get rattled.
And this was all before the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse jumbotron started putting the Michigan logo up on the screen when Wagner went to the foul line.
Wagner proved himself to be indispensable throughout the Playoff series, even if his scoring dropped after 22 points in the first two games total. He averaged just 6.3 points per game and shot an oddly low 44.4 percent from the floor. Everyone struggled to shoot, and Wagner was included in that.
But Wagner's energy off the bench was still vital for everything the Magic did and were trying to do in this series. Even when Wagner is not scoring, he keeps everyone's energy and focus up.
Wagner is a glue guy. The kind of player that is necessary to a team's success. He can stand to get better in the Playoffs, too. But Wagner played his role well in the series with the Cavs.