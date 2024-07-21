3 Orlando Magic players who could have excelled in another sport
By Elaine Blum
This Orlando Magic roster is stacked with young players, outstanding athletes, and a generational talent in Paolo Banchero. They have a bright future in the NBA and might even be one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference sooner rather than later.
The Eastern Conference has become stronger, with the New York Knicks making some moves and the Philadelphia 76ers acquiring All-Star Paul George. Still, the Magic have a chance to make some noise in the East, especially defensively.
Some Magic players could have excelled in other sports as well, however, so let's take a closer look at them.
3. Gary Harris
Gary Harris has had a long and pretty successful NBA career, making his money as a 3-and-D wing. So, obviously choosing basketball and going to the NBA was the right choice for him. Plus, basketball is in his genes, as he is not the first member of his family to play professionally.
Harris's mother, Joy Holmes-Harris, was a basketball star at Purdue and then went on to play for two ABL teams and the Detroit Shock in the WNBA. The two are one of a few mother-son duos to play in the WNBA and NBA. Magic teammate Paolo Banchero and his mother Rhonda are another one.
In high school, Harris was also regarded as a talented football player, however. Playing wide receiver for Hamilton Southeastern in Fishers, Indiana, he won three league championships and one sectional title. He received a few college offers but decided to go the basketball route and play for Michigan State University.