3 Orlando Magic games to watch in the second quarter of the season
The Orlando Magic got off to a blazing start in the first quarter of the season. Their second quarter to the season will see them face more difficult challenges and tests as they try to keep their place atop the Eastern Conference.
By Jacob Warfle
Dec. 15- at Boston Celtics
Dec. 17 – at Boston Celtics
Choosing these games against the Boston Celtics was easy.
As we know, the two teams played back as part of the In-Season Tournament and the Magic dominated, winning 113-96. Things got a little chippy in the aftermath of that game.
Cole Anthony made it well known that he and the team took Eddie House's words from last year personally and are always ready for Boston. And it seems like Boston might have some unfinished business, despite getting the last laugh by still advancing.
The Magic get a double dip with the East-leading Celtics this weekend. There will be a lot of intensity to these games. But Friday's game will be the second night of a back-to-back for the Boston Celtics (they are at home against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday). That is what will make this Sunday's matinee matchup even more juicy.
If Boston comes out like I think they will, the season series should be tied up going into Sunday, with this being the last regular season matchup between these two teams.
And I say regular season because who knows? The Magic and Celtics might get even more familiar with each other with a potential date in the playoffs.
There is also an interesting dynamic at play here as the Celtics have dominated the conference for years now, but are still looking for the ultimate prize. The Magic are now right on their heels, and with two young forwards like Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, can go shot for shot the Celtics’ superstars.