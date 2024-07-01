3 Needs the Orlando Magic addressed by signing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
By Elaine Blum
1. Veteran and championship experience
For a team as young as the Magic, veteran experience is incredibly important. Most of Orlando's main guys only have seven playoff games from one of the least highlighted series this year under their belt. If everything goes according to plan, the Magic's young core will be thrust into unfamiliar situations.
The lights will be brighter next season, the stakes higher, and the pressure more intense. It will be great to have someone who has been through it all and won at the highest level. Last season, the Magic had Joe Ingles to provide veteran experience, but Ingles did not play much and has not yet won an NBA championship.
Caldwell-Pope, on the other hand, will be in the midst of it, supporting his young teammates on the court. He not only has plenty of NBA experience to pass on, but he has also won at the highest level. In the last four years, Caldwell-Pope has won two NBA championships. He knows what it takes to compete with the best teams out there, and the Magic will have to learn that. After all, we're all hoping that they can eventually build a championship contender around Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, and Jalen Suggs.
Throughout his three-year deal, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope should be able to help guide the young guys.