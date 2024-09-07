3 NBA peers you should actually be comparing to Paolo Banchero
2. Kevin Durant
So what is the most optimal version of Paolo Banchero? It is probably a big playmaking, scoring forward like Kevin Durant.
Durant and Banchero are not the same player. Durant has always been more of a perimeter player and a creator from the perimeter while Banchero is more of a bruiser and driver. Durant was always a better shooter and 3-point shooter.
Durant has become the picture of efficiency as a high-volume scorer in the league. At 35 years old last year, he averaged 27.1 points per game on a 62.6 percent true shooting percentage and 29.0 percent usage rate.
But, it was not always like this for Durant.
Durant has always had a star load, with a career-low usage rate of 27.8 percent in 2017 with the Golden State Warriors. He had a usage rate of 28.1 percent and 28.3 percent in his first two seasons.
His rookie year, Durant averaged 20.3 points per game and shot 43.0 percent and 28.8 percent from three. He had a true shooting percentage of 51.9 percent. Banchero is effectively at this level of Durant's rookie year, if not a little bit better.
Durant made his leap in his second season, jumping to 25.3 points per game (he led the league in scoring in three of the next four seasons) and shooting 42.2 percent from three. He had a true shooting percentage of 57.7 percent. He has only had a true shooting percentage worse than 60 percent once since then.
Durant was still turning the ball over at least three times a game and would do so in six of the first nine seasons of his career. Decisionmaking was something he and all young players must improve.
Banchero obviously has a long way to go to reach the heights Durant has met in terms of efficiency. And Durant made a significant leap in his second year that Banchero did not make—again, Banchero went from 52.9 percent true shooting to 54.6 percent in his first two seasons.
Banchero did not make that kind of a leap. But he has gotten better. And should continue to get better. It will be important for him to do so.
But the hopes that Banchero can be among the elite and efficient scorers like Durant are dimmed a bit. He still clearly has some work to do.