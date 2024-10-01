The 3 most important takeaways from Orlando Magic Media Day
By Elaine Blum
1. Everyone loves the new additions to the roster
The Magic do not look much different than they did last season. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Tristan da Silva, and Cory Joseph are the only new faces on the roster, while Markelle Fultz and Joe Ingles are not with the team anymore.
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope was the biggest name on that list, and his new teammates seemed incredibly excited to get on the court with him. Everyone who was asked about it praised Caldwell-Pope and mentioned the defense, shooting, and veteran leadership he would bring. Moritz Wager said Caldwell-Pope was a “master at his role” and would add maturity on and off the court as well.
Several players are also excited to learn from Caldwell-Pope, most so Jalen Suggs and Anthony Black. Both have the potential to become elite two-way guards, and Caldwell-Pope has made a living in that role. He has a lot of wisdom to pass on to his young teammates.
The Magic’s choice to draft Tristan da Silva also caused plenty of excitement since he looks ready to contribute right away and can fill a very specific role. He also got his flowers at Media Day.
Cole Anthony, who apparently took da Silva under his wing a bit, said, “Da Silva is gonna be a hell of a player.”
When the Magic signed Cory Joseph, the news didn’t cause nearly as much uproar as when Caldwell-Pope decided to come to Orlando. Joseph will likely be more of a veteran presence and insurance at the point guard spot than a big contributor on the court. That doesn’t diminish his value, though.
Cole Anthony said Joseph was underrated, and Anthony Black mentioned that he hoped to learn plenty from the veteran point guard.