The 3 most important takeaways from Orlando Magic Media Day
By Elaine Blum
2. Homecourt advantage is on everyone’s mind
Homecourt advantage played a huge role in the Magic’s playoff series against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Every game was won by the home team, including Game 7 in Cleveland. That seems to be one thing that stuck with the Magic.
Securing homecourt advantage this season was on everyone’s mind. Everyone mentioned it as one of the goals for the season. It seems the Magic feel like they could have won their first-round series if they had had homecourt advantage.
Losing in that way offered an important lesson for the team, though. Several players brought up unnecessary losses from last season and the difference they could have made in the standings. Young teams are never perfect. There are always growing pains if all of your main guys are still young and developing, but the Magic are learning from their mistakes.
Everyone seems determined to not repeat those unnecessary losses and treat every game as if it will decide the outcome of the season. Winning the games they are supposed to win is definitely on the Magic’s to-do list.
Wendell Carter Jr. also mentioned that the additions of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Cory Joseph should help with that. Both are veterans who have played and won at the highest level and can keep the team on track.