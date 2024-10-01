The 3 most important takeaways from Orlando Magic Media Day
By Elaine Blum
The new NBA season is getting closer and closer with every day. Media Day always symbolizes the start of a new season, as teams get together, speak to the media, and kick off training camp.
Media Day is also a chance for fans to get a first glimpse at their favorite team and get a sense of the players’ energy and motivations for the seasons. Magic fans had been waiting to hear from their team for a while now. Everyone wanted to know what players and coaches had to say about the team’s playoff experience, the new offseason additions, and what the next steps would be for the young squad.
There was plenty to take away from the Magic’s Media Day interviews.
3. The Magic are still valuing togetherness
Most people value liking their coworkers, and while being a professional basketball player may not be a traditional job, it is still work. Working with people you enjoy being around can make a real difference. This young Magic team learned that quickly.
They all enjoyed playing with each other last season and were excited to get back together on Media Day. Pretty much every single player said they were looking forward most to getting back on the court with their teammates when asked what they were most excited about for the new season.
Those comments show that the Magic are still a unit, a brotherhood. Re-signing most of last season’s rotational players rather than bringing in several new faces in free agency had a lot to do with this. The Magic are banking on continuity and that unique connection to get them through the season.
Goga Bitadze even shared a heartwarming story about Wendell Carter Jr. coming up to him and praising his game when he stepped into the starting lineup in the wake of Carter Jr.’s injury. That is what you want to see from your team. It is much easier to succeed when everyone is helping their teammates be their best selves.