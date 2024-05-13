3 Major effects on the Orlando Magic after the NBA Draft Lottery
1. Who are the Orlando Magic going to pick anyway?
The Orlando Magic were not going to be in the running for any of the top picks in the Draft while sitting at No. 18. They were not likely hunting to acquire players like Alex Sarr or Zaccharie Ricasher or Donovan Clingan. Even players they need in Dalton Knecht, Reed Sheppard, Nikola Topic or Rob Dillingham probably are not worth the expense of trading up in the draft to acquire.
If Orlando keeps its pick—and that is not completely a given—what is the team after in this Draft? Who are the players the team may target?
Already, there is a clear favorite among the draft experts for who the Magic are going to chase.
Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo of ESPN have the Magic taking Colorado forward Tristan da Silva with the No. 18 pick. Sam Vecenie of The Athletic concurs with that idea.
Both sets of draft experts extol da Silva's baksetball IQ and playmaking as a bigger forward. That certainly sounds like it is the kind of type the Magic have historically gone for.
Da Silva averaged 16.0 points per game, 5.1 rebounds per game and 2.4 assists per game at Colorado last year -- his senior year. He shot 49.3 percent from the floor and 39.5 percent from three. He added 83.5 percent free throw shooting.
Da Silva got better as the season went on, averaging 16.5 points per game in conference play and posting impressive and efficienty scoring performances to lead Colorado into the NCAA Tournament's First Four and an upset win over Florida in the first round.
He will not be the only player the Magic are keeping an eye on.
Their best point guard option coming out of this draft is Duke guard Jared McCain. If they need a knock-down shooter, they could be looking at Pitt guard Carlton Carrington. If they want a center, they could look at shot-blockers Yves Missi or Kel'el Ware.
There are plenty of development projects to look at too like G-League Ignite forward Tyler Smith or Miami guard Kyshawn George. And that is just scratching the surface of the options available to the Magic at No. 18.
Draft prep has already been well underway for the team. Now that work gets its final bows as the Magic prepare for the draft at the end of June.