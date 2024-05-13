3 Major effects on the Orlando Magic after the NBA Draft Lottery
2. Who else is looking to make a move?
Nobody really knows what to expect from the Orlando Magic in the Draft. The fact that this is not considered a particularly strong class from top to bottom and that the Magic likely have specific needs to get them over the hump after their Game 7 loss could mean there is a lot of movement.
There is expected to be a lot of star movement this offseason beyond the questions the Atlanta Hawks face with the top pick. And the Magic are expected to be among the teams hunting for a star.
There are plenty who believe the New Orlenas Pelicans, who hold the 21st pick, are willing to deal Brandon Ingram or further remake their roster. The Miami Heat might end up shopping Jimmy Butler. And there are always deals in the NBA that nobody sees coming.
With the draft order set, the teams that could be looking to trade and compete with the Magic to move around the Draft or move out of the Draft is now pretty set.
The Houston Rockets at No. 3 have been pretty aggressive the last year to add veterans to their roster and make a push for the Playoffs. They essentially had the season the Magic had last year, discovering their identity and being the last team eliminated from the postseason. Houston could be looking to add another veteran this offseason to expedite that further.
The San Antonio Spurs are also expected to be more aggressive this offseason with how good Victor Wembanyama was in his rookie year. Like the Magic, the Spurs have tons of cap room and are expected to hunt for free agents to help boost the team. With the Spurs holding the Nos. 4 and 8 pick, they have the potential to make a big splash on draft day.
Everyone in that group just outside the Lottery in the Miami Heat, Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Lakers and Orlando Magic are likely going to be open to shopping their picks for more immediate gains. Who is going to be looking to move up into those picks and what could they look to get for selling those picks?
How about the Portland Trail Blazers? Would they preview their desires and plans for the offseason with Anfernee Simons and Malcolm Brogdon, both players the Magic are expected to target in trades, by taking another guard with the Nos. 7 and 14 picks?
With a lot of teams rising in this year's Lottery, how does that change their plans? We already talked about how different the Atlanta Hawks' outlook is now. The Rockets moving up to No. 3 changes their calculus for the offseason too.
The offseason storylines are still getting written and the Draft order is starting to line up the pieces for trades that will start a busy offseason.