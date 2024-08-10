3 Magic players who have no room for error in Coach Mosley's rotation
By Elaine Blum
1. Jett Howard
The Magic drafted Jett Howard eleventh overall in 2023 as a developmental project. As a result, he played little NBA minutes, spending most of his time with the Magic's G League team to work on his game.
Howard is undoubtedly hoping that that will change in the 2024-25 season. He should get a shot to claim minutes in Jamahl Mosley's rotation along with Anthony Black and Tristan da Silva. All three have valuable skills to offer to this team. In Howard's case, his most valuable asset is his 3-point shooting.
The Magic need as many role players who can stretch the floor as they can possibly get around Paolo Banchero. Howard has yet to prove that he can do this at the NBA level, but the promise is certainly there. His defense has been more of a concern, and he will have to prove that he can hold his own on that end of the floor as well.
The easiest way for the younger guys to secure minutes with the Magic is to defend well and hit open shots. If Howard cannot perform on the defensive end or struggles to shoot against NBA competition , we shouldn't be surprised to see him at the end of the bench for another season.