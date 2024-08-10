3 Magic players who have no room for error in Coach Mosley's rotation
By Elaine Blum
2. Gary Harris
Last season, Gary Harris was one of the few veterans on the Magic's roster and eventually took over as the starting shooting guard. The team valued his defense, shooting, and experience. He was one of the few players with a reputation as a reliable shooter.
That shooting did not show up in the playoffs, as he only shot 31.8 percent from three over six playoff games. All in all, Harris had his worst statistical season since his rookie year. As a result, many Magic fans believed he was done in Orlando once he became a free agent.
The Magic, however, elected to re-sign him, wanting to bring back a familiar 3-and-D player. Due to the addition of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Harris will be coming off the bench now. That change might serve him well, as he will be able to play with less pressure and won't be the only veteran 3-and-D wing on the roster anymore.
And yet, his minutes won't be a priority. If Harris cannot be impactful from behind the arc, Mosley might just decide to play some of the younger guys over him. Anthony Black is incredibly talented defensively, and Jett Howard and Tristan da Silva promise to be good 3-point shooters.