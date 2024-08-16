3 Magic players who could be the biggest X-Factors in the 2024-25 season
By Elaine Blum
1. Tristan da Silva
The Magic drafted an older rookie this year, hoping that his experience and versatility would allow him to make an impact right away. Tristan da Silva checks a lot of boxes of what the Magic need from a role player. He has been a good 3-point shooter so far, has great size, and does all the little things. Although he played only few games in Summer League, he impressed.
Overall, he seems like the perfect backup to Franz Wagner, and the Magic will need him to be just that. Their forward rotation is incredibly thin, especially at the small forward spot. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Gary Harris, and Jett Howard could technically slide into the small forward spot, but that would mean giving up a lot of the size the Magic value so much. Only Caleb Houstan and Tristan da Silva offer similar size to what Wagner brings to the table.
Thus, da Silva should find himself in the rotation immediately. Houstan has been with the Magic longer, but they seem to really love da Silva and his potential as an impactful role player. It is not often that a rookie is considered an X-factor on a playoff team, but da Silva could be just that. If he can play well in a limited role--hitting threes and doing all the little things—he could not only become an integral part of the Magic's rotation but win them some games as well.