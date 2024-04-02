3 Keys to an Orlando Magic Series with the New York Knicks
The playoffs are around the corner. And the Orlando Magic and New York Knicks seem to be on a collision course for the first round. What will be the keys to their potential matchup?
By Alfred Ezman
The Rebounding Battle
In the wins the Orlando Magic had, one thing they did well to knock off the New York Knicks was to outrebound one of the best rebounding teams in the NBA.
The Knicks are fifth in the league with 45.8 rebounds per game and fifth with a 73.3 percent defensive rebound rate. The Magic are 22nd with 42.5 per game but are third with a 73.4 percent defensive rebound rate.
While the frustrations of giving up 11 offensive rebounds for 24 second-chance points in Monday's win over the Portland Trail Blazers are still fresh, that is an anomaly from their full-season numbers.
And rebounding was a big key in the Magic's three wins over the Knicks.
In the Jan. 15 win, the Magic outrebounded the Knicks 46-41 and then equaled their rebounds at 34-34 in the Feb. 14 win. They again outrebounded New York during the December game too, 39-30.
It is clear that matching the New York rebounding would be a major factor for Orlando if the two teams were to meet them in round number one.
In addition to strong rebounding, the Knicks lead the league with a 33.5 percent offensive rebound rate. They lead the league with 16.5 second-chance points. Orlando is third in the league giving up 12.3 second-chance points per game (New York is second).
This battle can look a lot different too depending on what players the Knicks will have. OG Anunoby for example provides rebounding production with 4.7 boards per 40 minutes.
The Mitchell Robinson, Julius Randle and Isaiah Hartenstein trio also brings in 27.6 rebounds per game among the three of them. And Precious Achiuwa is extremely active on the glass too. Achiuwa had 14 rebounds and three offensive rebounds in the Knicks' lone win in the season series.
Rebounding and keeping teams off the offensive glass will be one of the big swing factors in this potential series.