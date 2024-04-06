3 Keys to an Orlando Magic Playoff Series with the Cleveland Cavaliers
The playoffs are around the corner. And the Orlando Magic and Cleveland Cavaliers are on pace for a possible first-round matchup. What will be the keys to that series be?
By Alfred Ezman
Points in the paint makes for a strong foundation
The Orlando Magic are a top-10 team in the NBA in points in the paint per game, scoring 51.8 per game. This was put on display in the four games against the Cleveland Cavaliers this season as they were able to get 45-plus points in the paint in three of the four games they played.
The Cavs did not have Evan Mobley and his rim protection for some of these games. But the Magic have been effective in the paint like this all season. Even against rim protectors like Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen.
The Magic's two go-to guys on offense, Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, average 9.9 and 11.5 points in the paint themselves to contribute to Orlando's 51.8 points in the paint per game total.
The Cavs though rely on defending the paint. They are fifth in the league giving up 46.5 points in the paint per game. this is the battle where this series will undoubtedly be won.
The Cavs won the battle between them and the magic with points in the paint for two games this season. But they rank 16th in points in the paint per game which is decently lower than the Magic.
This gives Orlando a chance to anchor themselves and their offense down against Cleveland.